ABB launches digital portfolio for Indian mining sector

Swiss firm Wednesday launched a digital portfolio for Indian sector in a bid to enhance the efficiency of operations.

" is an innovative, comprehensive portfolio of optimised electrification, drives and automation solutions, optimised engineering, digital applications and collaborative services," the company said in a statement.

It combines in-depth sector knowledge, leading edge technology and global and local project management, engineering and digital transformation expertise developed by over 60 years of working with the and minerals industry at every stage of the cycle, it said.

With digitalisation at its heart, ABB connects all electrification, automation and digital offerings to optimise all stages in the life cycle from design and build to operation and service of any open pit or underground mine and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)