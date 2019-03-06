Odisha CM distributes houses & land patta to slum dwellers

Chief Minister Naveen Wednesday distributed houses and land patta to slum dwellers under the scheme here.

at a public meeting here handed over keys of houses to 110 slum dwellers and land patta (land record) to 8,600 beneficiaries residing under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limit.

He claimed that the BJD government has fulfilled all the promises made to the people



"I get maximum satisfaction in seeing happiness of poor people," said while addressing the meeting. He said welfare of poor people has always been the top priority for his government.

"I am always with poor and will continue work for protecting their interests," he said.

Patnaik also inaugurated the housing scheme for additional 10,000 slum dwellers in the city. He said, government's for the people residing in various slums in the state is first of its kind in the country.

During the event, Patnaik also laid the foundation stone for the construction of various road and drainage projects under the Bhubaneswar Central and North Assembly Constituencies.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik attended a meeting of Mission Shakti of women at Bolangir.

"While the Mission Shakti women were provided loan at one per cent interest rate in 2015, now they are being given the loan at zero per cent interest rate," he said.

