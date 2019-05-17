Mamata doing 'didigiri', lost her mental balance: Rupani

Slamming Chief Minister over the violence at Amit Shah's Kolkata road-show, Friday said she had lost her mental balance and was indulging in 'didigiri' (bullying).

Talking to media in Vadodara, also said people of West Bengal would give a fitting reply to Mamata and her party, All Trinamool Congress.

"It seems that (Mamata) has completely lost her mental balance. She is losing her ground. She tarnished the democracy and indulged in 'didigiri' (similar to Hindi word 'dadagiri', meaning bullying)," Rupani told reporters.

"People of and will not tolerate such behaviour. People of will give a befitting reply to her in the polls," he said.

During the last phase of campaigning, there was a pitched battle between BJP and TMC in West Bengal. Clashes broke our during Shah's roadshow on Wednesday.

A statue of social reformer Ishwarchandra Vidhyasagar was vandalised, for which both the parties are blaming each other.

