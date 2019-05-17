Japan bans drones over Olympic, military sites

on Friday passed laws to ban drones being flown over 2020 Olympic sites and US military facilities as a measure aimed at preventing terror attacks.

Under the new legislation, drone flights will be restricted over the Olympic sites as well as venues for that kicks off this September.

Drones will also be banned over Self-Defense Forces' facilities.

Current law already bans the flying of drones over key facilities such as the and the

Flying drones in densely populated areas is also forbidden but a foreign tourist received a warning from police last week after he flew one over the famous "scramble" crossing at Shibuya.

And several people told police they had seen a drone-like object near the ahead of the new emperor's first public appearance.

A broader public discussion about drones was prompted after a Japanese man was arrested in 2015 for landing a drone containing a bottle of radioactive sand from Fukushima on the roof of Shinzo Abe's office.

Traces of were detected but were reportedly too low to be a risk to human health.

The District Court sentenced the man a two-year jail term, suspended for four years.

Following the case, the government imposed tighter regulations for flying unmanned objects in urban and densely populated areas, as well as around airports.

