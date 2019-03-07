Mamata remembers folk singer on his death anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Mamata to attend opposition meet at Mohali on February 26
Former West Bengal IPS officer joins BJP, says 'thugocracy' has replaced democracy in state
SC refuses to entertain BJP plea challenging ban on loudspeakers in West Bengal
IPS officer blames Mamata for suicide, TMC claims charge
Lok Sabha adjourned amidst Centre-West Bengal govt face off
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday remembered folk music exponent Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya on his first death anniversary.
Fifty-six year old Bhattacharya died in a road accident on National Highway 2, while returning to the city after a performance in Birbhum.
He had received 'Sangeet Samman' award from the state government in 2013 for his musical excellence.
"Fondly remembering Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya, exponent of folk music, on his death anniversary. We lost him too soon," Banerjee tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU