Mamata remembers folk singer on his death anniversary

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday remembered folk music exponent Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya on his first death anniversary.

Fifty-six year old Bhattacharya died in a road accident on National Highway 2, while returning to the city after a performance in Birbhum.

He had received 'Sangeet Samman' award from the state government in 2013 for his musical excellence.

"Fondly remembering Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya, exponent of folk music, on his death anniversary. We lost him too soon," Banerjee tweeted.

