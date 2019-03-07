Iranian hackers caused losses in hundreds of millions: report

Iranian hackers working to penetrate systems, businesses and governments around the world have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, a report said Wednesday.

Researchers for said the attackers stole secrets and wiped data from computer networks after targeting thousands of people at some 200 companies over the past two years, according to

did not immediately respond to an AFP query on the report.

The Journal said traced the attacks to Holmium, a group linked to Iran, and that some of the hacking was done for by another Iranian group known as APT33.

John Lambert, the of Microsoft's Threat Intelligence Center, told the newspaper the attacks were "massively destabilizing events." The report said the hackers notably targeted companies, and international conglomerates in Saudi Arabia, Germany, Britain, and the

In 2017, the security firm blamed APT33 for destructive malware that targeted organizations in the and elsewhere.

The comes with Iran, according to security experts, seeking to step up its cyber capabilities amid increasing efforts by the to isolate the Islamic regime.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)