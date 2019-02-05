Mamata's dharna enters third day; Kejriwal, Naidu likely to visit protest site today

West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in against the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scams continued for the third day on Tuesday.

Banerjee sat on a "Save India" dharna in front of in the heart of the city on Sunday night insisting that the latest CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.

Delhi Minister and his counterpart Chandrababu Naidu are expected to visit the at on Tuesday, sources said.

Prominent leaders like DMK's Kanimozhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav visited the dharna venue on Monday to express solidarity with the

The dharna site, titled "satyagraha mancha", has been devoid of any political colour.The has been discharging her official duties, including signing of papers, from the dais.

Sources close to Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool chief, said she would continue to discharge her official duties from the till the demonstration is called off.

She had said that her dharna would continue till Friday in view of the upcoming boards examination.

"I will continue my Satyagraha till the country is saved. If you want to save the country then you will have to remove (Narendra) Modi," Banerjee had said.

The has described her protest as a non-political one and welcomed all anti-BJP parties into it.

Prominent personalities, including poets and singers, have poured in to the dharna venue to lend support to Banerjee's protest.

and senior ministers and were present Tuesday morning at the 'dharna mancha'.

has sent a report on the current situation to the Centre.

