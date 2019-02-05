Promote Indian music instead of western in schools: Mahadevan

Noted Bollywood composer and has rued that English music is being taught in some schools of the country instead of the Indian classical music.

The "Breathless" said he is now trying to teach talented music aspirants, who hail from poor background, through his academy free of cost.

"Why English music is being taught in some schools? The government should make arrangements to promote Indian classical music among students," he told reporters here on Monday.

"I am working with many schools and at present, I have takenup the 'Inspire India' projectto make music accessible to poor students through the ' Academy' free of cost," he said.

The was in town of district in along with his family members to offer prayers at the famous

He said his academy has been promoting Indian music in 76 countries across the world.

To a query about a single contestant winning music- related competitions on various TV channels, causing disappointment to other competitors, said the names of other participants remain in the minds of spectators and this gives them benefit in future.

These contestants have also been earning by performing at various cultural events, birthday parties and marriage functions, he added.

