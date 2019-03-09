Man arrested for blackmailing sister-in-law with nude pictures

A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday on the charge of blackmailing his sister-in-law after he threatened to upload her nude pictures on platform in Odisha's district, police said.

Seeking sexual favour, the accused Litu Mallick of Raghudeipur village blackmailed the woman, aged around 25 years, threatening to make public her nude pictures, they said.

The accused threatened the woman, his wife's younger sister, that if she does not give in to his amorous advances, he will upload her photos on after which she lodged a complaint on March 7, said of Derabish Police Station, Umakant Nayak.

The accused has been arrested on the basis of the woman's complaint. During interrogation by the police, Mallick has confessed to the crime, he said.

The accused was booked under different sections of IPC and relevant provisions of Act, 2000, the said.

