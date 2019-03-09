Free diagnostic services in govt hospitals: Roy Burman

Health Sudip Roy Barman has said that a number of are now being provided free in government hospitals in the state.

He said the which came to power in in the state in March last year introduced the free diagnostic services in government hospitals.

"Prescription audit system was introduced to ensure accountability in and Intensive Care Units (ICU) were made free for patients of all categories since April last year," Burman told reporters here on Friday.

The said a host of diagnostic and treatment services like are offered to patients for free in different government hospitals along with free medicines for all by the

" is provided 24 hours in 83 out of 112 Health Centers (PHC) in Tripura, including in far flung areas. 65 medical officers of the state were trained in seasonal and vector borne like influenza, Japanese Encephalitis, Chikungunia, Dengue, etc to combat onslaught of occasional outbreaks," he said.

said the is maintaining public information on availability of blood through e-raktakosh, an of blood availability in government blood banks across

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)