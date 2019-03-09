JUST IN
Business Standard

Jagdish Mukhi sworn in as Governor of Mizoram

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Jagdish Mukhi was on Saturday sworn-in as the Governor of Mizoram at a simple function at the Raj Bhavan here.

Gauhati High Court judge, Justice Nelson Sailo administered the oath of office to Mukhi.

Mukhi is also the Governor of Assam.

He succeeded Kummanam Rajasekharan as the governor of Mizoram as the latter resigned on Thursday and his resignation was accepted by the President Ram Nath Kovind who appointed Mukhi to take additional charge of Mizoram.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 12:25 IST

