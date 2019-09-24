Man arrested for harassing girl over phone

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the police in suburban Goregaon here for harassing a college-going girl by calling her on her mobile often and asking an obscene question.

Ganesh Tikate, the accused, was arrested on Sunday, said an official of Vanrai police station.

Tikate, a resident of Sakinaka area, worked at a hostel in Andheri, the police said.

He met the girl when she came to take admission in a college in Goregaon.

He allegedly told her when she was filling the admission form that he would help her with the admission process if she gave him his mobile number.

The girl gave him the number. Tikate then started calling her frequently. He used to, allegedly, ask her what was the colour of her undergarments.

Recently the girl received a call from him when she was appearing for an examination for beautician's course, and he once again asked her the offending question.

Fed up with the harassment, the girl finally told her mother about it, and a police complaint was lodged.

Tikate was arrested under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe was on, the police said.

