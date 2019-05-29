Man held for carrying weapon also wanted for hacking bank a/cs

A man arrested from Diva in district for illegally possessing a country-made revolver, was also wanted for allegedly siphoning off Rs 23 lakh by hacking in and Hyderabad, police said Wednesday.

The accused, (32), a resident of Chembur in Mumbai, was arrested by the Central Crime Unit of city police late Tuesday evening, police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap and arrested Kavaria from near Sri Krishna Park in Diva. He was found carrying a country-made revolver worth Rs 10,000," of police (crime) N T Kadam said.

An offence under the Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act was registered against him at the station, the added.

Anil Honrao, of the crime unit, said, "During his interrogation, the accused revealed that he was also involved in hacking of customers and two offences- one at station in and another at station in in Telangana- were registered against him in 2018 and 2019 respectively."



"Kavaria had been booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and also under sections of the (IT) Act for the fraud worth Rs 23 lakh. He was at large after offences were registered against him," he said.

Police suspect that a big racket was involved in the crime.

"His further interrogation will reveal more details and information about his associates," police said.

