Man arrested for impregnating minor in Odisha

Odisha Police on Monday arrested a person on charges of impregnating a minor of a girls' hostel run by the ST & SC Development Department of the state government.

The accused was arrested by personnel of the Mahila Police Station from Adivasi Gaon in Bhubaneswar, DCP Anup Sahoo said.

The man, who is a distant relative of the minor girl, allegedly raped her twice, when she had gone to the house of a relative at Salia Sahi area during the summer vacation.

The matter came to the fore during a health check-up conducted under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) on June 28.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

