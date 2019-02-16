Man arrested in for supplying weapons to Khalistan supporters

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, in a joint operation arrested a man for allegedly supplying weapons to Khalistan supporters in Muzaffarnagar, an official said Saturday.

Sanjay Rathi alias Guddu was arrested from Itawa village in Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, a statement issued here by the UP ATS said.

"Rathi had illegally sold a pistol to Daljeet Singh and Satnam Singh, who were related to the Khalistan movement. Both were arrested in Amritsar. He had also supplied 30-35 pistols to a number of criminals in Amritsar," IG, UP ATS, Asim Arun said.

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:30 IST

