Man arrested on suspicion of creating disturbance during polls

A person has been arrested in district on Thursday on the that he was likely to create disturbance during the sixth phase of polling on May 12, police said.

Three pistols, six magazines besides a large number of cartridges and 14 cartons of foreign liquor were seized from the man's house and that of his neighbour during a raid at Arra village, the police said.

The place where the raids were conducted fall under Kanti assembly segment of constituency, where polling will be held on May 12.

Acting on specific information that some anti-social elements, led by one Jitendra Kumar alias Golu Thakur, were planning to create disturbance in the Lok Sabha polls, a special team was constituted to nab the miscreants, Senior Superintendent of Police (SS) said.

On specific information, the police raided the house of one Santu Ram, Golu Thakur's neighbour, in Arra village and arrested him.

On seeing the police team, Golu Thakur and his accomplices managed to escape from the spot.

