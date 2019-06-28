Man arrested over attacks on women with pointed objects in Nepal

Nepal police have arrested a man involved in the recent incidents of attack on women with sharp objects in several areas of the city.

Motorcycle-borne gangs have been targeting women, mainly pedestrians, indiscriminately in the evening, fleeing the scene after pricking the victims with syringe-like sharp weapon in various parts of Kathmandu since April.

The attacks have created panic among Kathmandu denizens, especially women.

One of the culprits, Santosh Karki, 30, was arrested from Maharajgunj area in the outskirts of Kathmandu on Thursday night, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Uttam Subedi, chief at the Metropolitan Police Range, Teku.

The accused has confessed to the crime, but said that the attacks were carried out with nails and not with syringe needles as rumoured, Nepal Police spokesperson Bishwaraj Pokharel said.

The police said an investigation is being carried out to verify this.

