8,677 children available for adoption across country at CCIs, SAAs: WCD

As many as 8,677 children, including 5,033 girls, are available for adoption at child care institutions and specialised adoption agencies across the country, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

In reply to a Lok Sabha query, WCD Minister Smriti Irani presented data of the state-wise number of children available for adoption at child care institutions (CCIs) and specialised adoption agencies (SAAs) across the country.

According to the data presented by Irani, 6,971 orphaned and abandoned children, including 3,990 girls, are available for adoption in 488 specialised adoption agencies across the country.

The data showed 1,706 children, including 1043 girls, are available for adoption at 4,462 child care institutions.

The minister said the entire adoption procedure has been made online through the Child Adoption Resource Information and Guideline System (CARINGS) which has made the system fully transparent and accessible.

"The Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs) who are found to be not complying with the Adoption Regulations, 2017 are being issued show cause notices after which they are either fined or their recognition is suspended if they are found to be violating the provisions of the Act or the regulations," she said.

