NFR speeds up 16 trains

The Northeast Frontier Railway has increased the speed of 16 trains to be effective from July 1 when the new time table will come into force, an NFR spokesman said on Friday.

The arrival/departure timings of 67 trains have also been changed at various stations, the spokesman P J Sharma said.

The journey time of 16 trains has been reduced by a range of five to 30 minutes.

These trains include Awadh Assam Express, Humsafar Express, Kanchanjunga Express, Deoghar Express, Nagaon Express, Rajya Rani Express, Capital Express, Katihar- Howrah Express and Barmar-Guwahati Express, Sharma said.

Arrival/Departure timings at Guwahati have been changed for trains such as New Tinsukia-Bengaluru Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express, Dibrugarh- Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express and Dibrugarh-Amritsar Express.

Departure timing of Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express has been changed at Guwahati along with Capital Express and Paharia Express from New Jalpaiguri, Kanchan Kanya Express at Alipurduar and Katihar-Howrah Express from Katihar.

The departure timings of various DEMU passenger trains have also been changed at stations like Katihar, Siliguri, and Radhikapur, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)