Man arrested with cache of arms in West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Baharampur (WB) 

A man was arrested with a cache of arms, including 7 mm and 9 mm pistols, from a bus at Burwan in Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said here Sunday.

The accused, Humayun Sheikh, was travelling to Malda from Kolkata, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Murshidabad district, Mukesh Kumar, said.

The police recovered 20 pistols of 9 mm make in dismantled state, four pistols of 7 mm caliber, 10 bullets and eight magazines, Kumar said.

Sheikh, a resident of Kaliachak in Malda, had taken delivery of the consignment from Howrah, he said.

He was travelling by a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus from Kolkata to Kaliachak and was nabbed en route at Burwan.

"Our men were following Sheikh from Howrah after getting information about him from two persons, who were arrested on January 31," the SP said.

The officer said that Sheikh was being interrogated to ascertain the purpose of procuring the arms.

He said that Sheikh planned to assemble the 9 mm pistols after reaching Kaliachak.

First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 19:40 IST

