Security tightened across Bengal for R-Day celebrations

Security has been beefed up across West Bengal in view of Republic Day celebrations in the state on Saturday, a senior police officer said.
The Kolkata Police has increased patrolling at the entry and the exit points of the city, he said.
"We do not want to take any chance and have made special security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations tomorrow. These arrangements have been put in place throughout the state since January 20," the officer at the state secretariat told PTI Friday.
At all important places in the city, including Victoria Memorial, Kalighat temple, Indian Museum and Metro stations, the vigil has been tightened to ensure safety of people at all circumstances, another police officer said.
"The police have decided to set up over 90 extra pickets at several junctures in the city as well as its entry and exit points. Around 13 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been posted at strategic locations. Nearly 10,000 police personnel would be on duty," he said.
The officer also said that leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled as strict surveillance would continue even a few days after the Republic Day.
"In fact, following the 2016 mishap, in which an Air Force officer was killed by a speeding car during a Republic Day parade rehearsal, Kolkata Police has set up foolproof arrangements," he asserted.
The senior officers will be deployed round the clock to monitor Red Road, where the parade would be held Saturday, and its surrounding areas.
"Police will be deployed on the floodlight towers of the Eden Gardens, Mohun Bagan club to keep an eye on the proceedings tomorrow. A team of officers of the Kolkata Police would keep a tab on the footages grabbed from the CCTV cameras installed at Park Street, Esplanade, Outram Road, Kidderpore Road and Port areas," he said.
Senior officers of the police force inspected on Friday the arrangements at Red Road, where important personalities, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, would be present for the parade.
"We are also planning to carry out surprise checks at crucial points. There will be extensive arrangements for vehicular-checking," he added.
Talking about security arrangements in the districts, a senior officer with the West Bengal Police said, "Surveillance at the border areas has been increased. We are taking necessary precautions for districts adjoining the state's international borders. Our senior officers are on duty to avert any untoward incident.
