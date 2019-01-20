JUST IN
Business Standard

Man arrested with nearly 50 kg beef in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Bharatpur 

A 26-year-old man was arrested with nearly 50 kg beef in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan Sunday, police said.

The accused, Eeshvu Kasai, had brought the beef from Haryana to sell in Bhauri village, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramnath Singh said.

A veterinary doctor confirmed it was beef, he said.

Following information, the accused was held and the beef was seized, the SHO said, adding that he was booked under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 15:06 IST

