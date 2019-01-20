Man arrested with nearly 50 kg beef in Rajasthan

A 26-year-old man was arrested with nearly 50 kg beef in district of Sunday, police said.

The accused, Eeshvu Kasai, had brought the beef from Haryana to sell in Bhauri village, (SHO) Ramnath Singh said.

A veterinary doctor confirmed it was beef, he said.

Following information, the accused was held and the beef was seized, the SHO said, adding that he was booked under the Bovine Animal Act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)