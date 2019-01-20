Indian groups in UAE miss deadline to suggest changes in new draft Immigration Act

Several Indian expatriate groups in the UAE have missed the deadline to recommend changes in India's new draft Immigration Act and demanded the extension of the last day for rasing concerns, said a media report.

The new draft bill is slated to replace the Immigration Act of 1983.

had invited public feedback for the new that proposes, among other things, mandatory registration of Indians going abroad for work, setting up of an to ensure the welfare and protection of emigrants.

It also proposes strict regulations and penalties to prevent illegal recruitment, exploitation and human trafficking.

Indian organisations in UAE said that the should have communicated well to its diaspora regarding the draft bill and the deadline to recommend changes till Sunday, reported.

AK Beeran Kutty, of Kerala Social Centre, said he came to know about the draft bill just three days ago.

"The government should have circulated it through official channels and diplomatic missions. None of us even knew about the tweet put out by the seeking comments. I think we lost an opportunity to study the draft bill carefully and raise our concerns," he said.

of Social and Ramesh Panicker aired similar concerns and said: "Not everybody is on An important draft bill like this should have been made public through official channels".

Panicker hoped that the will postpone the deadline for suggesting changes in the draft bill.

"I hope the government will postpone the deadline and allot more time for the diaspora to give their feedback," he said, adding that he would raise the issue at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which will begin in on January 21.

