Man awarded lifer by J'khand court for killing wife

A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife nearly three years ago.

The court of Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal on Tuesday handed life term to Mankuwanr Lohra and imposed on him a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Public Prosecutor Mahendra Singh had produced nine witnesses against the convict during the course of the hearing.

According to the FIR filed by the victim's mother, Mankuwanr axed his wife to death on November 23, 2016, following a squabble.

The FIR also claimed that the convict, an "alcoholic", would regularly engage in heated arguments with his wife.

