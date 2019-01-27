Man killed by mother, her live-in partner for objecting to relationship

A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his mother and her live-in partner after he objected to their illicit relationship in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

Investigations revealed that Ravinder Pathak, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Basti, had recently moved in with his mother.

He stayed with his mother and her friend in a rented flat in New area, a senior police said.

Pathak worked as a in Noida. When he reached home after duty on Saturday night, he saw his mother and in an objectionable position that led to an altercation among them, the said.

The argument turned violent and the woman and her live-in partner hit Pathak on the head with a brick, resulting in his death, he added.

Later, called up ambulance service. When the reached the spot, he saw Pathak lying in a pool of blood following which he informed police, the said.

However, the woman managed to take Pathak's body to her daughter's house in Azadpur for cremation. Her daughter suspected foul play and forced her to return with the body to New

When the woman returned, she was nabbed by police, he said, adding her live-in partner has also been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)