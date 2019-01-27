Police recruitment exam fraud: 24 people arrested in UP

As many as 24 people were arrested across on Sunday in connection with the police recruitment exam fraud, a senior said.

Out of 24, nine were arrested by the state (STF) and 15 were arrested by police of various districts, he said.

Eleven cases were registered, the said, adding that the 24 people were arrested from Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Lucknow, Ghazipur, Saharanpur, and

The STF busted three gangs and arrested nine members from Agra, and for allegedly assisting candidates in recruitment exam for police

These gangs, one of which was using gadgets like earphones and web cameras, provided fraud candidates who wrote the offline recruitment exam 2018 for and PAC for aspirants.

They would charge the aspirants between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, the STF said in a statement issued here.

One of the gangs, which allegedly assisted recruitment exam aspirants to use unfair means, was busted and its members were arrested in Agra, it said.

Shivkumar and Bhuwanesh from and Satyam Katiyar from Dehat were arrested. Two fake admit cards and cash were recovered from them, it said.

They also admitted that they used to charge Rs 6-8 lakh from people to prepare fake exam-related documents, the STF said.

The kingpin along with two of his gang members was held from by the Noida field unit of the STF.

Pawan Singh and his aides and Rajkumar Singh, all three hailing from district, were arrested, it said.

"Four sim card-based electronic communication devices, 22 earphones, one web camera, marksheets and admit cards of 11 exam candidates and Rs 15,000 were seized from their possession," an STF said.

An SUV which was used by them was also impounded, the said.

"The candidates sitting for the exam would read out the questions that would be transmitted through the devices fixed in their amulets to gang members outside the exam centres who would then feed them with correct answers," the STF said.

According to the officials, the third gang was busted in by the STF, which was carrying out an operation to target exam frauds on specific inputs about their involvement in police recruitment exams.

Nishant Prabhakar, Santosh Tiwari, both residents of Lucknow, and from Nalanda in Bihar, were arrested, the agency said.

"They used to send fake candidates by tampering admit cards and would charge aspirants anywhere from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, the STF said in a statement.

The agency said legal proceedings against the accused men were underway and they were being interrogated to elicit details about their nexus, which could help check such exam frauds.

