Man burnt alive by family of girl he loved

A 21-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive by the family members of a girl he loved in West Bengal's district, police said Saturday.

The family allegedly beat up entire Friday night before pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire, police said.

Ranjit had gone to meet the girl when the incident occurred. He was a goldsmith in

The incident came to light when the local police found out that something was burning in an open space around 3.30 am Saturday.

Ranjit's elder brother lodged an FIR with the station following which the girl, her parents, brother and three others were detained.

Police recovered Ranjit's mobile phone from the spot and seized some of his articles from the girl's home.

Ranjit used to stay with his maternal uncle nearby for several years after his mother's death and father's remarriage.

