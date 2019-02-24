JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM Modi to inaugurate National War Memorial on Monday

Tolerance is in country's blood: Fadnavis
Business Standard

Bookie killed for refusing to pay protection money in Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

A Gurgaon-based bookie was shot dead allegedly by members of the dreaded Kaushal gang for refusing to pay protection money, police said Saturday.

The body of Vijay Batra was found in a car with bullet injuries in his head and abdomen on Friday night, a police officer said.

His family alleged that the Kaushal gang had been sending him threatening messages and calls on WhatsApp from the last five months, demanding protection money.

DCP (Crime) Himanshu Garg said Batra, a resident of city's upscale Park View residential complex, had gone to Rajiv Chowk for meeting an acquaintance when he was killed.

"We have set up five teams to nab the accused," Garg said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 00:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements