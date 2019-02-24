Bookie killed for refusing to pay protection money in Haryana

-
A Gurgaon-based bookie was shot dead allegedly by members of the dreaded Kaushal gang for refusing to pay protection money, police said Saturday.
The body of Vijay Batra was found in a car with bullet injuries in his head and abdomen on Friday night, a police officer said.
His family alleged that the Kaushal gang had been sending him threatening messages and calls on WhatsApp from the last five months, demanding protection money.
DCP (Crime) Himanshu Garg said Batra, a resident of city's upscale Park View residential complex, had gone to Rajiv Chowk for meeting an acquaintance when he was killed.
"We have set up five teams to nab the accused," Garg said.
