Man carrying smuggled gold held at Guwahati railway station

A man has been arrested by the (GRP) personnel from railway station for possessing smuggled gold.

The personnel recovered six gold bars, weighing 499 gm, from the man on Saturday night, the of (SRP) of Guwahati, Hemanta Kumar Das, said.

The man had come here from West Bengal, the SRP said.

"The value of the gold bars would be around Rs 16.5 lakh," Das said.

It is suspected that the gold was smuggled into the country, he added.

The customs department has been informed and as per procedures, the man along with the seized gold, would be handed over to them, Das added.

