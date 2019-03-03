Man carrying smuggled gold held at Guwahati railway station

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

A man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel from Guwahati railway station for possessing smuggled gold.

The GRP personnel recovered six gold bars, weighing 499 gm, from the man on Saturday night, the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) of Guwahati, Hemanta Kumar Das, said.

The man had come here from West Bengal, the SRP said.

"The value of the gold bars would be around Rs 16.5 lakh," Das said.

It is suspected that the gold was smuggled into the country, he added.

The customs department has been informed and as per procedures, the man along with the seized gold, would be handed over to them, Das added.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 14:50 IST

