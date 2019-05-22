Newly developed seed and seedling revealed at Asia Agri-Tech Expo 2019

/ -- " Varieties" will return to the Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2019 and showcase the newly developed seeds and seedlings. With the theme 'innovative, eco-friendly and sustainable,' the displayed products feature heat-, disease-, moisture-, and drought-resistant and tolerant. The trade show is slated at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from 31st October to 2nd November.

" Varieties" showcases seeds and seedlings featuring heat-, disease-, moisture-, and drought- resistant and tolerant. (PRNewsfoto/UBM Ltd., Branch)



Supported by Agriculture and Food Agency, (COA) in the three consecutive editions, Agri-Tech Expo 2019 aims to accelerate the business in the region that provides for environment, and

The Asia and (APSA), a leading seed industry non-profit organisation and (WVC), a non-governmental international agricultural research institute with high authoritativeness collectively cooperate with the trade show organiser and will deliver presentations onsite of the show.

The WVC will unveil its up-to-date achievement in "Taiwan Seed Varieties," while APSA will share the latest seed trends and market information. It is not only a meaningful milestone for the show, but also a beneficial connection to agricultural stakeholders, remarked Sabine Liu,

The showcasing vegetable and fruit seeds at Agri-Tech Expo 2019 include broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, pumpkin, green bean, watermelon, tomato, melon, papaya, among others. Furthermore, flower seedlings will cover the categories of turf, herb, bedding plants and more.

Both online and offline matchmaking programme for seed business will be launched in the show. The Buyer Incentive Programme has been announced on the event website. Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2019 is expected to recruit more than 350 exhibitors and attract approximately 22,000 visitors.

