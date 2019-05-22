JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Newly developed seed and seedling revealed at Asia Agri-Tech Expo 2019

Another K'taka Congress MLA strikes discordant note
Business Standard

Chopper scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet against alleged middleman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, in a money laundering case.

The agency filed the supplementary charge sheet against Gupta before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. He was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.

It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements