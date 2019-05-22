Chopper scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet against alleged middleman

The Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the VVIP choppers scam, in a case.

The agency filed the supplementary charge sheet against Gupta before He was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Act.

ED had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.

It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase VVIP choppers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)