Man dead, two injured as tanker hits scooter, overturns

A 23-year-old man died and his brother was seriously injured when their scooter was dashed by a gas tanker on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway Wednesday morning.
The accident took place at Chatoti Naka around 9 am, said Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam.
The tanker skidded and hit the scooter before overturning, he said.
Ramesh Bolada (23) and his brother Pravin Bolada (26) who were riding the scooter were severely injured.
Ramesh died in hospital.
Tanker driver Harishchandra Yadav (45) was hurled out of the vehicle as it overturned, and sustained serious injuries. Both he and Pravin have been hospitalised.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
