Cong govt in C'garh playing vindictive politics, alleges BJP

Questioning the probe ordered by the government in into the incidents and alleged scams that took place during the Raman Singh-led dispensation, the BJP Wednesday staged a protest here.

The opposition party said the ruling was acting with vengeance.

BJP leaders and workers staged a protest against the government at Budhatalab area here and asserted that they were not afraid of "Badlapur" (vindictive) of the government.

"The has been acting with the intention of taking revenge on several issues, including Antagarh by-poll (2014) row," of Opposition said during the agitation.

"The BJP is not afraid of 'Badlapur' The party will give a strong fight," he added.

"Whenever a Congress government came into the state, an atmosphere of fear prevailed. The same situation is being experienced in the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in just 40 days in office," Kaushik said.

BJP leaders led by Kaushik later submitted a memorandum to the Governor's office.

In the memorandum, the BJP said the was crossing every limit to crush the opposition's voice.

"The government is creating an Emergency-like situation in the state," it said.

The saffron party said the government was engaged in taking a personal revenge instead of focusing on the functioning of the state.

The law and order situation in the state has collapsed, they claimed in the memorandum, and demanded appropriate action against the government.

Meanwhile, the Congress said the BJP leaders were raising a hue and cry as they were afraid of getting exposed in several scams.

"What have the BJP leaders done in the alleged civil supplies scam that they are so much afraid of a probe into it. It seems they are afraid of being exposed," state Congress said.

"People of the state are very well aware of the fact that how BJP had hatched a conspiracy along with its political associates in Antagarh bypoll held in 2014. Now when the investigation is being caried out, they are screaming as they are of afraid of facing action," he said.

