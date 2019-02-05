Man dies after going into burning house to save dog

Investigators say a man died when he returned to a burning house to get his dog.

Public Safety Department spokesman said the man escaped the fire with the rest of his family before going back inside Monday evening in the town of Firefighters found his body in the basement hours later after the fire was extinguished.

Two other adults and two children escaped the fire uninjured.

Officials say the home was completely destroyed. There was no immediate word on the identity of the victim or the fate of the pet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)