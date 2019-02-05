Spectra partners with US-based firm for managed network service

Homegrown services firm on Tuesday said it has partnered with US-based for on revenue share basis for business customers.

Under the partnership, Versa SD- solutions will be used by to provide to small, medium and large enterprises.

Presently the SD- and network security markets are multi-billion-dollar annual revenue opportunities, which are mainly served with traditional box and is leading the transformation of these offerings to the managed services model with software-defined networking solutions," said in a statement.

Versa is a strategic partner collaborating with Spectra to develop its managed service offerings for businesses, he added.

Spectra said that the solution will lead to 25 per cent reduction in capital expenditure and total cost of ownership. The company at present offers speeds of up to 10 per second to every business and up to 1 Gbps to every home.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)