A 28-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Washim district of Maharashtra Friday.

Heavy rains lashed many parts of the state Friday.

Pintu Shinde was grazing animals at Inzhori village when he was struck by lightning around 6 pm, police said. He died on the spot.

Shinde hailed from Somthana village.

