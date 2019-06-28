DPCC cracks down on 13 illegal polluting units in North Delhi villages

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed 13 polluting units operating without permission from authorities in rural areas of North Delhi.

The pollution control body has also imposed a fine of Rs 11.42 crore on these units.

Taking cognisance of complaints received against illegal polluting units operating in Jindpur, Mukhmelpur villages in North Delhi, the NGT had asked the DPCC and the sub-divisional magistrate to carry out an inspection and take appropriate action.

During the inspection, officials found that 13 illegal units had been engaging in dyeing, annealing, oil-quenching, electroplating, manufacturing of plywood, and packing of drinking water in these villages.

These units had been operating in large plots of more than 1,000 square metres and had a huge pollution potential, a DPCC official said.

"Such industrial activities are not allowed in villages and the units had been operating without any permission from the authorities or consent from the DPCC. All these 13 units have been sealed," the official said.

Illegal borewells at these units have been sealed and electricity supply disconnected. The units have been asked to pay compensation amounting to Rs 11.42 crore, he said.

"Cases are also being filed against the owners of the lands, where the units were operating, for gross abuse of environmental laws and endangering the health of the villagers," the official said.

