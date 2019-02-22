JUST IN
Business Standard

Man found dead in UP's Shamli district

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A 23-year-old man, who was missing for the past four days, was found dead at Hathi Karonda village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Friday.

The deceased, Deepak, went missing on February 18 and his body was found in the village on Thursday evening, Station House Officer (SHO) Kapil Gotem said.

Police have registered a case against four people, including a woman, and a search was launched to nab the suspects, he said.

The man's mother had a filed a missing persons report at the Babri police station after Deepak did not return home on February 18 evening, the officer said.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 09:35 IST

