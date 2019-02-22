Man found dead in UP's Shamli district

A 23-year-old man, who was missing for the past four days, was found dead at Karonda village in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Friday.

The deceased, Deepak, went missing on February 18 and his body was found in the village on Thursday evening, (SHO) Kapil Gotem said.

Police have registered a case against four people, including a woman, and a search was launched to nab the suspects, he said.

The man's mother had a filed a missing persons report at the station after Deepak did not return home on February 18 evening, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)