The will leave 200 US troops in to act as a "small peacekeeping group", the has announced following Donald Trump's order for a "full" withdrawal of the from the war-torn country.

The announced the decision on Thursday after Trump spoke with Turkish over the phone.

"A small peacekeeping group of about 200 will remain in for a period of time," said in a statement after the call between the two leaders.

In December, Trump abruptly declared victory against the Islamic State (ISIS) in and and announced that the more than 2,000 US troops in Syria would be withdrawn immediately.

The ordered staff to execute the "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of from Syria, declaring that the US had defeated

The administration has since changed its timeline and said that it will seek a withdrawal of most troops by the end of April.

Trump's surprise decision prompted the resignation of former and the president has since received strong pushback from lawmakers who worry the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Kurdish forces who helped in the fight against would be threatened by without US protection.

According a White House readout of the call, the two leaders underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship and discussed a number of issues including Syria and trade.

"On Syria, the two Presidents agreed to continue coordinating on the creation of a potential safe zone," the White House said.

Acting and of the Joseph Dunford will be hosting their Turkish counterparts in this week for further talks.

Senator praised Trump for his decision to leave 200 American troops in Syria as part of an international stabilising force.

"This will ensure does not return and does not fill the vacuum that would have been left if we completely withdrew. This also ensures and SDF elements that helped us defeat ISIS will not go into conflict," Graham said.

Currently the US has some 2,000 troops in Syria.

The US troop withdrawal has left America's Kurdish allies vulnerable to an attack from views the Kurdish forces as terrorists aligned with insurgents inside Turkey.

Last month, Trump threatened to "devastate" Turkey economically if the NATO-allied nation attacks US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria following the US pullout and also urged the Kurds not to "provoke"

Ground troops first arrived in Syria in autumn 2015 when then-President sent in a small number of special forces to train and advise fighters.

A peaceful uprising against the president of Syria President seven years ago turned into a full-scale civil war. The conflict has left more than 350,000 people dead, devastated cities and drawn in other countries.

