Man found killed at Akola railway station

An unidentified man was found killed at the railway station here in eastern Maharashtra, the said Friday.

The body of the man, who appeared to be aged 30 to 35 years, was found on platform number 4 Friday morning, they said.

A person, who is said to be mentally challenged, has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

It appears the victim, whose identity is yet to be established, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon Thursday night, they said.

Further investigation was underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)