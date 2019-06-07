UP: Woman commits suicide after being thrashed by husband

A women allegedly immolated herself after being beaten by her husband in an inebriated state, police said Friday.

The incident took place in Kharauli village in Kamasin area, they said.

As the victim (30) was being physically assaulted, someone informed the police which reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

However, the woman entered the house and set herself alight. She was taken to the hospital but was declared dead, they said.

Police has detained the husband of the victim and is probing the matter.

