Outcome budget biggest achievement of AAP govt in the field of governance: Sisodia

The biggest achievement of the the government in the field of is the "successful" implementation of outcome budget, Sisodia said Friday.

The outcome budget, introduced in 2017-18 as a novel idea of the ruling , has helped in removing bottlenecks to improve delivery of services and goods to people of Delhi, Sisodia said.

The outcome budget tracks performance of 567 schemes and programmes of government through nearly 2,000 quantifiable indicators.

"I consider outcome budget as the biggest achievement of our government in past 4.5 years in the field of governance," the said.

He was speaking at a national conference on outcome budgeting organised by Dialogue and Development Commission of

Sisodia also released the outcome budget of the government for 2019-20.

He said outcome budget is the force behind big ticket reforms by the in power and water supply, education and and the

Sisodia asserted that in the next couple of decades, outcome budgeting will emerge as a baseline for reforms in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)