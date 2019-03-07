Man gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for murder

A court here Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing a vegetable vendor following an argument over the price of a crab that the latter had bought from him.

K M Jaiswal held Raju Pathak guilty for the crime under IPC sections 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Pathak had killed in December 2014, told the court.

A few days prior to the incident, had bought a crab from Pathak. When he offered to pay its price Pathak said he would take it when he required the money.

"A few days later, Pathak came to the vegetable shop in Bandra and sought the price for the crab. gave him Rs 100, but Pathak threw it on his face and demanded more," Solkar told the court.

When Omkar Jaiswal refused to pay more, Pathak started abusing and beating the victim. The victim suffered serious injuries and later died during treatment.

Omkar Jaiswal's son was one of the eye-witnesses in the case, Solkar said.

