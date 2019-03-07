Man killed in road accident in Delhi's Chhawla area

A man was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle at Dwara's area here, police said Thursday.

The deceased, Mahesh Kumar, is a resident of village.

Mahesh's son (23) said the accident took place near petrol pump around 10:15 pm Wednesday, police said.

He said he and Mahesh were returning home from Gurgaon on their respective motorcyles when a speeding truck hit his father's bike, they said



said he owns a business at Palam Vihar in Gurgaon and his father has a shop there, according to a senior police

The said Mahesh collapsed on the the spot.

On being informed, Mahesh's elder son came there and he took him to in Najafgarh where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

While Rohit took his father to hospital, chased the and caught him near the The was handed over to police, the said.

The accused, (24), is a resident of district in A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC, police added.

