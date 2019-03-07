Will raise issue of guest teachers with L-G on Friday: Delhi BJP chief

BJP Manoj Thursday extended support to the guest teachers protesting Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding regularisation of their services, and said he will raise their issue with Baijal on Friday.

While meeting the protesting guest teachers of the national capital, he said they should be provided job guarantee like their counterparts in and asserted that the BJP was in favour of it.

The Cabinet had on Wednesday approved a policy to allow guest and contract teachers to continue with their job till they attain the age of superannuation so that schools can avail of their services uninterrupted.

Minister and Minister said the cabinet in an emergency decided to adopt the policy and urged Baijal to give it a go-ahead.

Addressing the teachers staging a sit-in, alleged that the had made "tall claims" about improvement in but when the issue of regularising the services or their rights came up, "he has started accusing others".

He also accused Kejriwal of "playing politics" over the issue.

"The BJP government in has framed such a policy for guest teachers. Under that policy, guest teachers are serving in the schools of up to the age of 60 without any break. The BJP government in Haryana has provided job guarantee to the guest teachers. The guest teachers of the national capital should also be provided job guarantee like their Haryana counterparts and the is in favour of it," said.

"Today, I requested the L-G of Delhi to give me an appointment on the issue of guest teachers and he asked me to meet him tomorrow," the said.

As many as 25,000 teachers are staring at an uncertain future after their contracts ended on February 28. They have not yet been informed whether their services have been terminated or their contracts will be renewed.

The had passed a bill to regularise the employment of around 15,000 guest teachers (working on contractual basis) in government-run schools in October 2017.

The had directed that guest teachers would continue in their services till Feb 28 or till the time regular teachers were appointed.

It gave the direction during the hearing of a plea filed by an NGO against the over the appointment of permanent teachers.

