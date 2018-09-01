KTM society sets up task force for flood relief work

Travel Mart (KTM) Society, the apex body of travel and tourism industry, has set up a task force to carry out the relief and rehabilitation work and support the huge task of rebuilding the lives of the flood-hit people of the state.

As many as 28 organisations in the tourism sector have been brought under the ambit of this task force, which besides concentrating on the relief and rehabilitation works, will focus on creating awareness on the need to contribute generously to the (CMDRF) for, a KTM release said here Saturday.

The has already sent teams for the clean-up operations in various places and successfully roped in around 1500 people to carry out the relief and rehabilitation work in Munnar and nearby tourism spots, which are prime destinations of Kerala, it said.

It has been decided that every organisation under the and its workers would give away their one day's earnings to the CMDRF, Convener of the Task Force, Abraham George said.

To start with, seven teams have been deployed for clean-up works in places like Paravur, Aluva, Chengannurand Munnar, the release said.

As the next step, the would mount a campaign to create awareness among the business community on the need to contribute generously to the CMDRF, it said.

