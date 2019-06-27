Man gets three years in jail for molesting girl

A court at in Maharashtra's district has sentenced a man to three years' rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 12-year-old girl.

Subash Tamore, the accused, was found guilty under provisions of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

for POCSO cases A U Kadam also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Tamore in the verdict pronounced on Tuesday.

Tamore had molested the girl, who lived in the same neighbourhood, on May 25, 2017, said.

The girl and her sister often used to go to Tamore's house to watch TV. When the incident took place, the victim was alone at his house, the said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered and Tamore was arrested, Patil said.

