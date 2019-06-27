Elderly man killed over land dispute in UP

A 65-year-old man was Thursday killed over a land dispute in Madhupatti village in Survaya area here, police said.

sustained serious injuries after being attacked by the accused-- Rajendra and his two sons, Rajesh and Surendra, who were his neighbours, they said.

Kumar was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, they added.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and the three accused have been arrested, a said.

