Man hacks parents, wife to death in MP, injures minor son

A 32-year-old man hacked his parents and wife to death with an axe following an argument with them over a domestic issue at village in the district early Thursday, police said.

He also assaulted his six-year-old son, who has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal, police said.

"The accused, Jitendra Purwa, entered into a heated argument with his wife (30) over some domestic issue. His father (60) and mother (55) intervened and tried to pacify him," station K S Mukati said.

"However, he killed his parents and wife with an axe in a fit of rage," he said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot, the said.

An offence has been registered against Purwa, he said.

