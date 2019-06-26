Man hacks to death brother in suspected honour killing

In a case of suspected honour killing, a 24-year old man allegedly hacked to death his younger brother and injured his lover, a Dalit, at nearby Mettupalayam in full public view, police said Wednesday.

Vinod Kumar, who was allegedly angry with his brother for being in love with the woman, saw the couple in a public place late Tuesday evening and scolded them.

He then took out a sickle and hacked his brother and also his lover before fleeing the scene even as the shocked public looked on.

His brother died on the spot while the woman with serious cut injuries had been hospitalised, police said.

As a search was launched for him, Kumar surrendered before the local police Wednesday.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) had been registered against him and further investigation was on police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)